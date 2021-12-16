Editor:
The recent tragic school shooting in Oxford, Mich., which came near the ninth anniversary of the Dec. 14 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, is a stark reminder of the tragic fact that our kids and grandkids are at risk of gun violence in the classroom. There are three known incidents of kids bringing firearms to schools in Delaware this fall. Thankfully, no one was hurt in those incidents.
Data shows that in incidents on school grounds up to 80 percent of under-age shooters obtained their guns from their own home or the house of a friend or relative. Further, in about half of these cases, the gun(s) were easily accessible or not securely stored.
An estimated 5.4 million kids live in a house where firearms are not securely stored. To be securely stored, guns need to be locked, unloaded and stored separately from ammunition.
A Delaware law enacted in 2019 makes it a crime for a person to “intentionally or recklessly” store a loaded firearm in a way that allows a child or person previously prohibited from gun possession to obtain the firearm. Improper and unsafe storage of guns pose a serious threat to children. Whether in schools or not, firearm-related injuries are among the top three causes of death in children in the U.S.
We all have a stake in raising awareness of the critical importance of secure gun storage in keeping our families, communities and schools safe. If you have a gun, is it securely stored?
Karen Rubin-Hamilton, Volunteer, Moms Demand Action
Bethany Beach