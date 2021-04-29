Editor:
A pedestrian-safe walkway is desperately needed on Fred Hudson Road.
In the early afternoon of Monday, March 29, 2021, I was walking along the shoulder of Fred Hudson Road, with my two 11-year-old granddaughters, on the way from our house on Hatteras Drive to Route 1 and on into town for ice cream. I was struck by the side mirror of a passing pickup truck and knocked unconscious.
The driver never even slowed down, even though the mirror of the truck was broken off by the impact. I was transported by ambulance to the shock-trauma unit at Beebe hospital in Lewes, where I learned that I had three fractured ribs and a concussion, and that I was lucky that was all.
This should not have happened to anyone. I wrote to DelDOT last summer about this dangerous situation and was told that, despite numerous requests for a sidewalk in that exact location, the decision has always been that the environmental impact (along those man-made drainage ditches?) is too great and the cost prohibitive.
The road is clearly dangerous, as evidenced by the multiple requests for a sidewalk. There are at least three neighborhoods along this short stretch of Hudson Road between McCoy’s Way and Route 1, with literally no safe pedestrian access to or from anywhere — east or west. There are no crosswalks marked along this stretch of road to enable pedestrians to safely cross over when necessary, in order to walk facing traffic. Even if there were crosswalks, the shoulders along the road on both sides are far too narrow to provide safety for pedestrians or bicyclists.
The nature trail that starts right there at the intersection of McCoy’s Way and Fred Hudson Road cannot be safely accessed from the east by foot or bike. Even the residents of the Salt Pond neighborhood can’t safely walk or bike east toward Route 1, because the current walkway from Central Avenue ends at McCoy’s Way. Yet, part of the sales pitch for homes in all of these neighborhoods along Fred Hudson Road is that the beach and the town are within easy reach on foot or bike.
It seems completely irresponsible, when this dangerous situation has been reported multiple times, to pass it off as too expensive to build a walkway of less than a mile. Is the plan to wait until someone is actually killed before the funds can be found to address the problem? If the truck’s mirror had hit one of my granddaughters instead of me, that situation would probably have occurred on March 29.
It seems both reasonable and urgent that a safe walkway is constructed, as soon as possible, along Fred Hudson Road from the existing sidewalk end at McCoy’s Way to Route 1. This dangerous situation should not be allowed to exist until a real tragedy occurs.
Judith Vaughan-Prather
Bethany Beach