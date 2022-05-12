Editor:
I would like to retract my letter to the editor published in the May 4 edition of the Coastal Point regarding the approval process of the proposed townhouses at 33309 Kent Ave., Bethany Beach, DE 19930, under the title “Resident questions zoning process.”
The development of the townhouses has not been approved and the width variance application is for a proposed subdivision of the said parcel into three lots, requesting a variance for a drive way from 150 feet to 76 feet.
I do apologize to all concerned for the unintended erroneous assumptions on my part.
Nick Kypreos
Bethany Beach