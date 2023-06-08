Editor’s note: The following letter is in regards to the Coastal Point story from the May 19, 2023, edition, titled, “Replenishment schedule raises concerns for business.”
Three words to Ron Steen about his comments to the beach replenishment schedule: “Get over it.” Be glad the service is provided at no or limited cost to the town/county.
This is a service provided and paid for by the federal government. The towns and counties are not responsible for the schedule. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is responsible for the performance of the contract.
The alternative would be for the Town of Bethany Beach or Sussex County to negotiate a beach replenishment contract on their own and pay for it with the Town or County public funds, which would certainly translate to increased taxes and higher fees for parking, services or business licenses.
I understand the concerns that the beaches will not be in their best condition once the summer season opens, but the end result is worth the aggravation and the wait. We are all (beachgoers, property owners who rent their house during the summer months and businesses) in the same situation, we just have to adapt and make the best of a not so good situation.
Thierry Janssens
Bethany Beach