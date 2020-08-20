Editor:
A few weeks ago, I wrote objecting to Orsted Corporation (aka Skipjack) building an electric power transmission facility disrupting Delaware’s precious land to provide power to Maryland. There have been several “essays” on the subject published since then.
Please understand that I am pro-wind power, I’m pro creating jobs for local Delawareans; I’m simply against using Delaware land to service Maryland. I’m saying come offshore in Delaware for Delaware (I believe the old Blue Wind Company and its successors hold that Federal lease).
PS: If anybody truly believes that Skipjack abandoned Fenwick State Park as a building site due to “recently discovered wetlands,” they are truly naive and gullible, or may have missed something at the presentation at IRSD High School where Orsted detailed their extensive study and plans for every inch of the property they wanted to decimate.
Jeffrey Chandross
Frankford