Editor:
I am writing to offer comments on the “Reader urges state to enact gun-safety legislation” letter submitted by Carol K. Psaros of Moms Demand Action, Sussex-Kent Chapter in the Dec. 10 Coastal Point.
Carol’s letter is rather long and contains some reasonable points but many that are simply more outrageous demands for more unnecessary gun laws. I must question the need for more gun-related laws since there are about 20,000 — yes, 20,000 — gun laws already on the books! Perhaps it might be a better idea to enforce our current laws! One example, Chicago’s gun laws are very, very strict. How’s that working?
Carol expresses great concern with automatic weapons. An understandable concern, however, this is specious because many of the atrocities mentioned have been committed by persons with mental problems! Perhaps we would be better served concentrating more on solving our serious problems with mental illness! Homelessness also greatly highlights this problem.
Carol suggests that the COVID pandemic has contributed to the surge gun violence. Another inaccurate proposition. A big part of the problem here is that many of our leaders fail miserably in the performance of their duties! How many sections of too many of our cities have been destroyed and looted with the loss of many lives while those in charge have simply not upheld the responsibilities that they have been sworn to uphold? Similar inactions have greatly contributed to the increase in gun violence.
Also, the serious problem of suicide, by gun, of children under the age of 17 is certainly a national disgrace. And I do not believe automatic weapons were used there but that these terrible outcomes are more of a result of poor or the lack of mental health programs.
I do not own a gun but totally agree and support the Supreme Court’s position on the Second Amendment. Gun ownership is a basic right and necessity, especially now, when so many of our elected leaders continue to ignore their duty to protect us!
And lastly, I take issue with Carol’s audacity in comparing Messer’s Lanza and Rittenhouse while attempting to encourage additional gun legislation. She should do more research before making such abhorrent comparisons.
Thomas M. Keeley III
Ocean View