Editor:
A Fenwick Island Environmental Committee presented a letter to the Coastal Point of Feb. 24 regarding their fears of marine-life deaths due to the presence of offshore wind activities.
This concern is misdirected because there is no “smoking gun” relative to offshore wind activities. If, in fact, we saw harpoons sticking into the dead whales, we could identify the source of the killers by finding who has harpoons on their boats, but in the case of mysterious whale deaths, the hypothesis that somehow wind companies are accidentally responsible is too vague and also ignores the massive research scientists have conducted on the effect of sonar surveys by U.S. Wind and Ørsted.
Whales have a hearing response at frequencies that are too low to be affected in any way to the higher frequencies coming from sonar. Infamous government regulations place extreme restrictions on wind companies, which must take extraordinary precautions to avoid hurting whales, dolphins and other precious ocean mammals.
The real danger to them comes from rising ocean temperatures and rising acid levels, which drive away the food needed to keep whales alive. This is directly caused by humans burning fossil fuels for energy. Wind turbines will provide that energy in spades if allowed to do so by the political system.
Those of us who really care about whales applaud the efforts of wind companies who must use the financial resources made available through capitalism to build out the turbine farms. Tourists who are assumed to flee to other places because they might see turbines on the horizon when peeking through binoculars have a problem: What other places can they go to? New Jersey coasts will also have turbine farms as far as the eye can see, and Virginia Beach, along with North Carolina beaches, all have plans for these “green” sources of energy.
Meanwhile, we need fresh electricity to fuel electric cars and the turbines can and will provide it without killing whales and any other precious denizens of the deep.
Dr. Ted Spickler
Dagsboro