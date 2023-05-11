Editor:
This letter is in response to State Rep Rich Collins’ guest column in the May 4, 2023, edition of the Coastal Point. As ranking member of the House Natural Resources & Energy Committee, he felt compelled to offer a list of reasons to oppose the Low Emission Vehicle Program proposed by DNREC.
In his guest column in Coastal Point, Mr. Collins represents that China is doubling down on using carbon-rich coal based on its investment in building coal-fired power plants. However, what is not represented in his comments is that China once again topped the world in clean energy investments in 2022. The country spent $546 billion in 2022 on investments that included solar and wind energy, electric vehicles and batteries. That is nearly four times the amount of U.S. investments, which totaled $141 billion. (Scientific America 1/30/23).
Mr. Collins also conducted a series of Town Halls to generate opposition to the Low Emission Vehicle Program. As his guest speaker, he invited Dr. David LeGates, whose presentation focused on casting doubt on the severity of climate change and the human causes of warming. He stated that carbon dioxide is plant food and not a pollutant. I encourage everyone to google David LeGates and come to their own conclusions as to his motives and affiliations.
The subject matter expertise that Mr. Collins invokes in his arguments is questionable at best. Even more disturbing is that Delaware has an elected leader as the ranking member of the House Natural Resources & Energy Committee who has never acknowledged that climate change is a concern, much less offered any solutions or alternatives.
Mr. Collins’ opposition is consistent with his opposition to seemingly anything that would interfere with the trajectory of mid-20th century thinking and policy. Unfortunately, the laissez-faire approach during his five terms as representative has not served us well. It has contributed to increasingly polluted local waterways, unmanageable congestion and a lack of economic diversity in the area. We cannot let it also leave us behind in the pursuit of renewable energy solutions and the economic activity that the renewable energy industry can bring to Sussex County.
Rep. Collins is not going to change his position. He will continue to use his influence to protect the status quo. Therefore, it is extremely important for any of us who understand the need for investments in renewable energy to support the Low Emission Vehicle Program. DNREC is accepting public comment through Thursday, May 26, 2023. Comments will be accepted in written form via email to DNRECHearingComments@delaware.gov, or by using the online form at de.gov/dnreccomments.
Tom Brett
Millsboro