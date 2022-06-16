Editor:
This is in response to the letter to the editor from Mayor Rosemary Hardiman in the June 13 edition of the Coastal Point, providing her views on my letter to the editor in the June 3 edition regarding a May 21 P&ZC meeting about combining five separate lots into one parcel.
The mayor states “providing such [code] citations was not necessary for the commissioners to proceed with consideration of the application, as Mr. Smith implies. They could proceed as long as they had the authority.”
I fundamentally disagree. Governments and their representatives (elected, staff or volunteers) should always be able to cite and explain authorities when making decisions or taking actions.
The mayor writes that I did not “question the authority of the commission to consider the second item on the agenda, an application for a minor subdivision of property, in which the commission required the developer to meet additional conditions.”
There was no need to question the authority because a P&ZC member, the chair, and the building inspector cited, read and referred to the applicable portions of the code many times.
The mayor asserts, “The council determined that a properly informed decision could not be made without first determining, among other things, whether the idea was even feasible under U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control regulations.”
Considering the many walkways in the region, developments like Breakwater Beach, the Bethany Beach Nature Center walkway, and a reading of applicable regulations, it is obvious that the proposed walkway would be permittable under USACE and DNREC regulations. These agencies evaluate permit applications. They do not do the kind of reviews and determinations the Town claims it needs to regarding purpose and need, nor do they substitute their judgement for what to propose. Rather, they ensure that an appropriate range of alternatives is considered, including the no-action alternative. They ensure that any impacts to resources they regulate are avoided, minimized, or compensated for.
I agree that there are many walkways/trails in the region and that one meeting environmental compliance regulations likely could be developed. I have simply noted that a trade-off decision will have to be made as to whether the benefits of this particular walkway justify its environmental effects. Environmental impacts are not my primary objection. Higher-tier issues include the opaque/minimalist public involvement process, lack of a sound purpose/need, exacerbation of flooding and drainage problems, cost of construction and maintenance, cost of required road improvements, safety and congestion issues, and vandalism.
I disagree with the mayor’s assertion that those of us that currently oppose the walkway are incapable and unwilling to consider new information or facts, and alter our views. We property owners are highly educated, thoughtful, professionals with long and stellar careers evaluating information, adjusting to change, and making informed decisions. I have every confidence that the mayor’s speculation regarding property owners future behavior is incorrect. The Town should be focused “on a number of other critical and expensive projects (Hardiman).”
Charles Smith
Bethany Beach