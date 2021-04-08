Editor:
If you follow the news, you should be aware that our nation’s law-enforcement officers are under attack. Groups are calling for agency defunding, police stations have been burned out and many officers have been attacked and even killed protecting their cities. As of April, this year 90 officers have been killed, which according to the Officer Down Memorial Page, is a 91-percent increase over last year. There have been 24,824 all time in-line-of-duty deaths in the U.S.
The Officer’s Bill of Rights has been lost in some jurisdictions, and laws are being created to make the job of an officer almost impossible to do without risking possible personal lawsuits. Fellow citizens, we need to back the Blue. Politicians and radical groups are out to destroy our society and raise havoc in our communities to scare us into any crazy solution they might propose. This would mean giving up our freedom and our protection.
Many law-enforcement personnel are reacting by retiring or resigning. Qualified replacements are exceedingly difficult to find. What can we do? We can elect candidates and incumbents that support law enforcement and the rule of law. We can stand up when we hear crazy speech and policies that are unfairly targeting our law-enforcement officers. Support fair salaries and budgets for the law enforcement to provide the training and equipment for them to perform at their peak. If law-enforcement agencies are severely weakened or broken who will you call for help: Antifa?
How can we show our support on May 15:
- Wear blue clothing in support of law enforcement.
- Send a card/letter of commendation or support of law enforcement or of an officer to their HQ.
- Organize an event or a rally in support of your law enforcement officers.
- Advertise your support through local media outlets or billboards.
- Post a public service announcement supporting law enforcement agencies on your organization’s webpage, social media pages or community bulletin boards.
- Encourage local schools to give a civics lesson or morning announcement to inform their students about this national event to remember and honor the law enforcement officers who have given their lives in the line of duty.
What is most important, if you see a police officer, thank a police officer. Put a blue ribbon on your mailbox or your car’s door handle.
Paul Bolton
Bethany Beach