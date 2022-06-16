Editor:
In reading [state] Rep. [Danny] Short’s proposal for legislation to improve school safety, I note the omission of any reference to Delaware HB450 “The Delaware Lethal Firearms Safety Act of 2022.”
The intent of HB450 is to place restrictions on the possession and use of assault weapons similar to those used in the recent shootings in Uvalde and Buffalo. The proposed act prohibits the manufacture, sale, transfer, purchase, receipt, possession or transport of a defined list of assault weapons, subject to certain exceptions. It does not affect those weapons lawfully purchased before the date of enactment. Further exceptions to the applicability of the prohibitions are made for law enforcement and military personnel in the course of their duties.
The assault weapons used in the Buffalo and Uvalde shootings were lawfully purchased by 18-year-olds. Enactment of HB450 would bar said purchase and could possibly prevent this type of horrific future assault from happening in Delaware.
Rep. Short should advise his constituents whether he supports passage of HB450. In the event he opposes same, I respectfully request that he fully and completely set forth in writing the factual basis for his opposition. Thank you.
Nathan A Colman
Millville