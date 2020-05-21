Editor:
Gov. Carney’s recent decision to re-open the beaches but to still require out-of-state property owners to quarantine for 14 days is illogical, poorly reasoned, and not grounded in any science or public health rationale.
Areas of Delaware, and Sussex County in particular, have hotspots like Georgetown where there are nearly 1,000 cases of COVID-19 and 500 cases per 10,000 residents. People who live in those hotspots can go to the beaches on Memorial Day weekend with no requirement for quarantine, testing or any other restriction beyond social distancing. People who live in Delaware in Newark, Wilmington or Brandywine can visit their second homes in beach towns and use the beaches, but property owners from other states are the only ones that are required to quarantine for 14 days.
It is as if having a Delaware driver’s license somehow magically predisposes one to not contract or spread the coronavirus. If there was a danger from cases overwhelming the healthcare system, it certainly seems to have passed, as major healthcare centers across the Delmarva Peninsula are now re-opening for elective surgeries, physical therapy and other procedures.
The logic is clearly flawed and the edict unfair to those who own property and pay taxes in Delaware and simply want to use their homes. They are capable of following social-distancing guidelines and safe practices just like Delawareans.
Peter Moulder
South Bethany