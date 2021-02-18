Editor’s note: The following letter was addressed to Ocean View Mayor John Reddington and was sent to the Coastal Point for publication.
Interesting that we attended town property tax increase meetings that were held three years ago where Mayor Curran presented a dire financial picture as major issues were neglected and a temporary tax increase of 100 percent was needed. Residents protested, and it was reduced to 50 percent. The then-Mayor Curran offered that the 50 percent increase was temporary and after the neglected repairs were addressed, the Town needs would be reexamined, with a reduction possible. Not only was that a falsehood, we’re now facing another increase.
The Woodland Avenue Extension repair was estimated to be over $1.5mil.+/- by Charlie McMullen and was budgeted at $1.5 million+/-. I don’t recall the other neglected issues. Under competent management, Woodland Avenue repairs, after being reexamined by Ken Cimino, were well under $1 million.
Fairway Village rental complex is complete, and Silver Woods is nearly built out. With these additional taxable properties adding to the town coffers and the neglected issues squared away, why is the tax increase needed?
A.W. Smith
Ocean View