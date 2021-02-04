Editor:
I am writing out of concern for the new Bayside Arts Arena being constructed now that replaces the old Freeman Stage. I was aware that the old stage was going to be replaced with a newer permanent one, but until I researched the plans and design of the new one now underway, it was a shock to learn that the new facility would seat [4,000] patrons. Not only that, but the new design is covered by a kind of floating roof that reflects different lights, etc., and I’m sure it will be quite beautiful.
This is of particular concern as the line of trees that borders the new facility is a home to bald eagle nests. With the new design, it suggests that the acoustics with the new facility will be even better than the old (unless, perhaps, if you’re an eagle).
Last, in the architect’s rendering of the new facility states that this larger arena will require a new enlarged parking area to accommodate the [4,000] patrons. What is the plan for the increased traffic on the days of the events at the corner of Route 54 and the Bayside entrance?
In light of these substantial changes proposed for the arena, have the following groups, agencies approved the new facility? I am particularly referring to DNREC, various Sussex County wildlife and bird organizations, Center for the Inland Bays and, lastly, the Bayside HOA.
The Freeman Foundation has contributed a great deal to the arts community and schools over the years and should be applauded. I hope its commitment to the environment is as dedicated as it considers the impact of the new construction.
Linda Sullivan Schulte
Selbyville