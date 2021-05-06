Editor:
I’m writing this to inform the local area of the latest developments in the Bayside community.
A Bayside resident sued the Freeman developer over control of the Board of Directors for the homeowners association, stating that more than 80 percent of homes within Bayside have been sold — well over the 75 percent threshold required to turn over control of the BOD to the homeowners. The developer’s position is that the 75 percent threshold hasn’t been met.
To support the developer’s position, Freeman recently announced that they are planning on building a number of multi-unit condos within Bayside, including eight condo buildings located in a section of the community with an active bald eagle’s nest. This, after stating for a number of years that no more condos would be built within Bayside.
In my opinion, just another attempt by Freeman to do anything necessary to retain control of the BOD. One has to ask “Why?”
John O’Donnell
Selbyville