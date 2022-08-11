Editor:
Are you folks in Sussex County enjoying the heavy traffic this summer? Are you ready for more congestion and the frustration of creeping bumper to bumper and not getting out of your developments to the highway? If you want more, then cast a vote on Sept. 13 for Keller Hopkins, a real estate developer who is running for County Council District 5. He is very friendly with the construction and real estate industries in Sussex.
The incumbent Sussex County Councilman for District 5 is John Rieley. He is a better candidate for the council position. Before redistricting, he was my councilman. I am now in District 4.
I wrote him emails and complained about the roads, the destruction of wetlands and overdevelopment — especially the change in conditional use to permit Freeman Company to build a hotel off Route 54, next to Catch 54 restaurant. He listened and he responded to all my emails. He answered questions at meetings as honestly as he could, and if he didn’t know the answer, he sought counsel and responded. He cast a no vote on the hotel proposal, for very legitimate commonsense reasons.
There were times when I disagreed with Mr. Rieley, but I found him to be informed about the environment, caring about saving trees, preserving marsh and wetlands, and the need for affordable housing. Because of our Sussex County Planning & Zoning system, there are times that the County Council cannot make changes that are in the pipeline.
I urge all Republicans who are in District 5 to vote on Sept. 13 to keep John Rieley as your councilman. He is a farmer who knows about land management, preservation of waterways, inland bays, marsh lands, and he will vote his commonsense conscience decision for the good of Sussex County.
Doris Pierce
Selbyville