In Sussex County on Camp Arrowhead Road, less than 100 yards apart, two crosswalks have been installed — one with the clear purpose of safety, the other a DelDOT favor to a developer.
- Crosswalk 1 — intersection of Camp Arrowhead Road and the Marsh Farm Estates development entrance;
- Crosswalk 2 — intersection of Camp Arrowhead’s notoriously dangerous S-curve and tragic accidents.
Crosswalk 1 is at the intersection of two streets crossing perpendicular to each other. Its primary purpose is to provide a safe way for children to use school buses. It is on a straight stretch of road which provides high visibility to pedestrians, bicyclists and drivers alike.
Crosswalk 2 is a mere 75 yards down the road. It is a danger to drivers, peril for pedestrians and a threat to bicyclists. Its only purpose is to provide a developer with a way to better market 15 homes. It abuts an S-curve — one of the most dangerous sections of county highway in Sussex. The speed limit is 40 mph, and drivers going north come out of the curve veering to their right and with less than 100 feet before they unexpectedly and blindly encounter this crosswalk.
Pedestrians cannot see vehicles which are in the S-curve coming from behind until they are bearing down on them. According to the U.S. Transportation Department, the 40 mph braking distance is 110-170 feet, depending on the type of vehicle. This is the worst location a DelDOT engineer could ever choose to place a crosswalk.
When going south, Crosswalk 2 becomes the secondary focus of drivers having to deal with decelerating from 40 to 25 mph to avoid running their vehicle off the road (which homeowners report happens 1-2 times each week).
DelDOT claims to have 10-year-old data which shows this section of road is safe, despite the near doubling of population in that time and multiple crashes into the woods (four in the last 24 months), and an occasional walker or bicyclist being knocked down. And now, the developer is putting up a solid, 8-foot-tall fence, which will obscure pedestrians and drivers from each other even more.
Two crosswalks: one to provide safety while connecting both sides and the other so a developer can market 15 houses by claiming the dangerously jammed in crosswalk magically connects buyers to the development amenities on the other side of Camp Arrowhead Road.
A thousand cars drive through these two crosswalks every day:
- Crosswalk 1 provides a safe view important to pedestrians and drivers.
- Crosswalk 2 is engineering which compromises and endangers drivers and pedestrians.
DELDOT claims Crosswalk 2 is essential:
- Enough to take public land for the benefit of a developer;
- Enough to place it adjacent to one of the most hazardous sections of road in Sussex County;
- Enough to endanger a thousand drivers a day by combining a treacherous S-curve with a crosswalk;
- Enough to dare pedestrians and bicyclists to risk their lives to use a hazardous, unnecessary crosswalk.
Crosswalk 2 places drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists in imminent danger every day and is completely unnecessary. It should be eliminated before someone is tragically injured or killed. DelDOT approved the second crosswalk in the interest of a developer, rather than public safety.
Dave Breen
Marsh Farm Estates