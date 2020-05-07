Editor:
There are many issues of concern at this time; however, our democracy should not be one of them.
Experts estimate that we need at least $4 billion to make sure that our states can prepare for elections in this time of coronavirus. Otherwise millions of our voters might be disenfranchised. Congress passed $400 million, which did begin to get this process started.
Every voter needs safe, secure options to vote by mail, early voting and on Election Day.
Congress must pass this additional funding to make certain that our November election officials are prepared for this unprecedented threat.
Congress must provide $4 billion in emergency funding for our elections.
Al Liebeskind
Millsboro