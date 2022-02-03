Editor:
In order to ensure that recreational fishing and boating flourish in the Inland Bays of Sussex County, the Sussex County Council needs to develop a new buffer ordinance that will protect against water pollution, deforestation and flooding. Why wouldn’t they want to?
Buffers are natural areas between developments, wetlands and waters that are managed to protect these features from human encroachment and pollution. Buffers improve the health of wetlands, protect water quality, prevent flooding and provide wildlife habitat. Buffers not only control pollution and flooding in the developments where they are required, but they also protect downstream waters, like the Delaware Inland Bays.
Although there is an existing county buffer ordinance, it only provides minimal protections for its wetlands and waters relative to that of other counties and states. Over time, this ordinance was inconsistently applied and enforced. Currently over 87 percent of our waterways are severely polluted, flooding has increased dramatically, and the amount of forested and open areas have been reduced by thousands of acres.
In addition, developers have been given approval to build houses in flood-risk areas (the county is ranked third in the country for permitting houses in these high-risk flood areas), which leads to the need to spend public tax monies to protect these houses from future flooding.
In 2019, Sussex County Council formed a Wetlands & Waters Buffer Workgroup to develop recommendations for updating the existing county ordinance. Overall, many of the workshop recommendations improve the existing codes, but there are some areas in the proposed recommendations that need to be improved in order to truly protect the future of our county waterways and way of life.
I recommend the following changes to the proposed ordinance: stop the deforestation in buffers, don’t provide allowances to developers that would reduce the width of buffers, and don’t permit developers to eliminate buffers in exchange for protecting or restoring similar areas far from the development.
Our county wetlands, protected by buffers, function to directly and indirectly provide benefits to all of us, including flood control, water quality improvement, recreation (fishing, boating, hiking, etc.) and wildlife habitats. It is estimated that the wetlands in total provide $1 to $3 billion in annual economic value and support 25,000 jobs with $568 million in wages.
It just makes sense that the Sussex County Council should put buffer ordinances in place that protect wetlands and forest to the benefit of all of us.
We want to be able to continue to live in a place where the present citizens and future generations will be able to fish, hunt and recreate in our waterways.
Jay Headman
Ocean View