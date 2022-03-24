Editor:
With wider buffer width, Terrapin Island and Scenic Manor would have never been approved with as many homes as they proposed. Stillwater Harbor, which is now proposed in the notoriously flood-prone area of Oak Orchard next to tidal wetlands, would have never even been considered.
Homes will be built up and new roads will be elevated, causing more flooding in the surrounding areas and older homes.
The cutting down of mature trees and impervious paving will, of course, have an adverse impact, too.
These will all be talked about for many years to come as the flooding in the areas becomes worse.
Val Wood
Millsboro