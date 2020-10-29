Editor:
The CraZy LadyZ! boutique at 9 Atlantic Avenue in Ocean View is doing a phenomenal job in COVID spread-prevention and contact-tracing.
Along with mandatory mask wearing, patrons are screened for fever with a touchless thermometer immediately upon entering the shop. Their contact information is recorded, and hand sanitizer use is encouraged. When checking out, the customer must wipe down their credit card with an alcohol pad prior to handing it to the sales person.
Bravo to the Crazy LadyZ! team for their outstanding efforts towards stemming the tide of this lethal disease.
Ruth Boggs, RN