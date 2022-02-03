Editor:
Thanks for the excellent article on offshore wind, Jan. 20, 2022. Any discussion of the pros and cons of offshore wind should start by saying that offshore wind is desperately needed to help stop global climate change.
We here in Delaware should be doing our part to save our planet’s ecosystem with clean energy, including solar, as well as wind power. Offshore wind does not create oil spills, like we saw in the Gulf of Mexico, Deepwater disaster. They do not add carbon dioxide air pollution, which warms the planet, including warming the waters in our oceans. Warmer waters are already pushing sealife farther north. Carbon pollution in the air makes contact with the water and becomes carbonic acid, which is also not good for sea creatures, like coral reefs and seashells that dissolve in the more acidic waters.
Then there is fishing. According to https://www.dw.com/en/how-do-offshore-wind-farms-affect-ocean-ecosystems/a-40969339, “Off the Scandinavian coast, scientist have watched some of the underwater turbine foundations gradually transform into artificial reefs, attracting mollusks and small fish that feed on plankton. This magnet effect goes right up the food chain to larger fish, seals and dolphins.
Some scientists have described these zones as de facto marine sanctuaries because fishing is often limited directly around the turbines.
Seafloor ecosystems may even be recovering in areas where fishermen have “pulverized” the seabed by dragging heavy nets along the seafloor for 100 years, said Jason Hall-Spencer, a marine biologist at the University of Plymouth.
We have seen the pylons from offshore oil rigs turn into reefs that attract sealife here in the U.S., as well as in wind farms in Europe. This is great for recreational fishing and may benefit commercial fisheries, as there will be more total fish in the ocean from these reefs.
As to the visibility of offshore wind turbines, I think they are beautiful, slowing spinning, tai chi-like. They are much farther away and harder to see than the ugly, rusty cargo vessels that come close to our Sussex County shores, much farther away than the irritating planes dragging advertisements for happy-hour at Joe’s. Much less ugly than some of the 300-pound hairy guys wearing Speedos!
But you know what? People still love to come to the beaches, in spite of these objectionable eyesores, because they can just ignore them and focus on the waves, the dolphins, the terns, their grandkids, the surfers, the sandcastles. These wonderful things to see keep drawing more tourists every year.
In fact, in Rhode Island, where America’s first wind farm was built, tourism increased, as people like me want to see what these wind turbines look like and see the undersea artificial reefs created by the turbine supporting legs.
What I do object to are people who exaggerate possible problems, like the CRI comment that “the horseshoe crabs will just disappear.” There is no science to support these claims. Let’s focus on the positive side of these terrific wind farms.
Charlie Garlow
Rehoboth Beach