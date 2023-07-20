Editor:
Hats off to the Ocean View Town Council for having the good common sense to prohibit cannabis production, etc.
It takes a lot of guts to buck the insane national and state trend that ignores health concerns in favor of generating tax income.
Quoting in part from Susan Pinker’s “Mind & Matter” column in the July 8 Wall Street Journal: “Several studies have shown that chronic cannabis use is linked to a higher incidence of schizophrenia among men in their early 20s, the age when the disease is usually diagnosed.“
Why would we not delay legalization until we have a full picture of the effects on the human body and mind?
Art Kelly
Ocean View