Editor:
Sussex County is considering a much-needed rental assistance program and may vote on it soon. What was called a workforce housing ordinance is now just an amendment to the current Sussex County Rental Program (SCRP) of Chapter 72. It is meant to help many residents in need, but as currently written, is neither fair nor transparent. Due to the wide range of household income eligibility, some families who do not need this program may win the jackpot, while others in dire need may be left out.
I discuss three important issues not considered by the County staff:
(1) Lack of oversight in the tenant selection process
If there are multiple applications for the same unit, the Sussex County code does not specify how the tenants are to be selected. The tenant selection process is to be executed by the property management companies hired by developers. The County says there is a mandated annual audit report, but no ongoing oversight exists. Since the reports will never be available to the public, the question of fairness will always linger.
Now, Sussex residents are demanding the County adopt the ethics standards to rid the conflict of interest. (To sign the petition, visit sussex2030.com.) With SCRP, the burden of removing the conflict of interest is transferred to private companies, such as developers and their property managers.
(2) Lack of easy access to the information on availabilities
The availability of rental units is to be advertised on DelawareHousingSearch.org or similar sites, according to the draft ordinance. What are the “similar sites”? How often do these financially strapped families check these websites? This may not be a problem if available units are plentiful for all families in need. When there are a limited number of units available, it won’t be easy to apply for those available units promptly.
(3) Fixed rental rates for all eligible families making 30-80 percent of Area Mean Income (AMI)
Here is why the transparency and fairness of this program are crucial.
The household size decides the AMI and the size of the rental unit given to each family. For instance, per the U.S. Dept of Housing & Urban Development, Sussex County’s current AMI for a household of four is about $84,000, and eligible household income for SCRP is between $25,000 and $67,000. The size of the rental unit available to this family may be either one bedroom plus den, two bedrooms or three bedrooms.
Rental rates, which are about half of the market rates, for a family of four is $10,500, about $900 per month — whether the family makes $25,000 or $67,000, and regardless of rental unit size — per draft ordinance from line 606:
“Rent shall be established and updated annually by the Department based upon 25% of household income for 50% of the area median income adjusted for household size and unit size…”
Families making 80 percent of AMI make 2.66 times the families earning 30 percent of AMI. Yet, they are paying the same fixed rent.
So what percentage of their income are they paying as rent?
If the family’s income is 30 percent of AMI ($25,000), they will pay 42 percent of their income! Market rent will be about 83 percent of their income.
If the family’s income is 50 percent of AMI ($42,000), they will pay 25 percent of their income. Market rent will be about 50 percent of their income.
If the family’s income is 80 percent of AMI ($67,000), they will pay 16 percent of their income. Market rent will be about 31 percent of their income.
Furthermore, there is a provision in the ordinance (line 584 of the draft) for families whose income grows to more than 80 percent but lower than 96 percent of AMI, to stay within the program by paying the same fixed rent. In this case, a family of four making $80,600 will pay only 13 percent of their income as rent. If they had to pay the market rent, it would be about only 26 percent of their income.
What if a family making 40 percent of AMI cannot get into this program and is forced to pay the market rate while others making 80 percent or even 96 percent of AMI stay in this program paying the heavily discounted rate?
Those making 30 percent of AMI may be unable to afford to pay even the discounted rate, while for others, being selected by this program is winning a jackpot.
I relayed this problem to several county employees with detailed examples and suggested how this could be fixed, but no one got back to me.
I welcome anyone to correct me if I do not understand something correctly. I want to ensure that families in need will get the appropriate assistance.
Eul Lee
Lewes