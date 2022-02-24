Editor:
As a resident of Fox Haven, I would like to express my opposition to the East Gate development. In the proposal, mature forests and wetlands will be destroyed. Although the classification of wetlands has been changed, the wetlands still exist.
There is a pond adjacent to my property which is the home of many different species, such as bullfrogs, that will be destroyed in this proposal. There will also be the displacement of the diverse wildlife population in the area. iI is such a joy to sit in my yard or look out my window and watch the wildlife: deer, wild turkeys, migrating birds, etc. How do we know without an independent environmental study what other endangered and other species would be impacted and potentially lost by this development?
Such an oasis needs to be protected. We are losing too many natural habitats as development after development is clearing land instead of working around long-standing trees and land. The development will change the quality of life that I enjoy and why I chose to live here. If I had known the law would have been “interpreted” to benefit one more developer, I would have made a different decision about my home purchase.
I am asking the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission to take ownership of protecting wetlands and not allow the destruction of natural resources.
Wendy Scott
Frankford