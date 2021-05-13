Editor:
The article in the Coastal Point publication with the heading, “Delaware voting rights coalition launches,” dated April 16, 2021, highlights a disturbing narrative. One that is all too familiar both pre- and post-2020 and shrouded in the excuse of COVID-19, resulting in the suspension of good common sense.
I’m talking about the narrative that there is something wrong with Delaware election laws. Not only that, but there is something wrong with Delaware’s constitution.
The fact of the matter is that Delaware holds fair elections. Anyone who wants to vote is able to do so. In Delaware, there is Voting Day. On this day, neighbors help those who find it difficult to get to the polls. In fact, Delaware, like many other states, had record turnout for both in-person and absentee voting in the last election with the same laws in place that they are looking to get rid of.
Some of the excuses made to lower the integrity and the validity of elections do not apply to Delaware. There is no need to sacrifice confidence in our elections. Our system of convenient, accommodating rules don’t need to be changed because there are no barriers to voting in Delaware.
Some of the suggestions/demands that activists cited in the article are so lacking in common sense that anyone can see through them to the real reason for the changes they are supporting. Why stop there? The State should have a voting app downloaded on your cell phone so you can vote from anywhere. Sure, more people would vote. Even people that are not eligible, and that’s my point.
Keep our elections fair. Keep the election rules in place.
Louis J. Sarandrea
Frankford