Whenever there are proposed changes to planning and zoning, it ultimately begins with money. More money can be made on land sales when they are zoned to attract buyers. To move parcels from low density area to the coastal area will impact the future of our climate, marine life and marsh life. Most of us are fearful now what our weather patterns are going to look like in the next two years, let alone the next 10.
The destruction of marsh lands and established forests that buffer the tidal areas are threatened more and more each year because more money can be made by developers building as much as they can to the shores. I wonder if they know they are destroying the natural tidal buffer from rising seas and putting their developments at risk for sea-level rise?
In the past several years, the Sussex County Council denied changes to the Sussex County Comprehensive Plan amendment for Parcels 235-23.00-1.00 and 2.02 for obvious reasons. DNREC reviewers are not in support of this change due to the parcels lying within areas that contain environmental features that are inconsistent with more intensive development.
Groundwater recharge areas are located on these parcels, and they have soils that are conducive to water infiltrating downward from surface water into groundwater. Preservation of these areas is important for replenishing groundwater supplies and ensuring drinking water for future generations.
These parcels are a habitat for an active bald eagle nest, and other endangered species such as the broad-winged hawk, the norther harrier and the great black-backed gull, which are listed with State Rank S1B protection acts. Do we care about our environment and the creatures that contribute to our preservation of marsh life?
Mosquito-control issues are increasing as developments infringe on wetland areas, often leading to increased demands for mosquito-control service beyond what DNREC has the resources to provide. This area lies within a zone that will be affected by mosquitoes due to its location near large expanses of freshwater and estuarine wetlands.
DelDOT will be developing an overpass road system at the conjuncture of Cave Neck Road and Coastal Highway (Route 1). This should not signal to developers that commercial and residential has to surround the new roadway. Overdevelopment in Sussex County is consuming us. Traffic is overwhelming to navigate through. A better idea is that these parcels be sold or donated to Sussex County as a preserve so that future development does not have to be considered.
I encourage Planning & Zoning to do the right thing and deny any changes to the Sussex County Comprehensive plan that involves these parcels of land.
Doris P. Pierce
Selbyville