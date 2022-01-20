Editor:
On Jan. 13, 2022, notices were sent out that Ocean View Brewing LLC has applied to operate a brewpub to sell alcoholic beverages with outdoor patio and Sunday sales, located at 89 Atlantic Ave., Ocean View, DE 19970. The answer is no. We do not want this in our residential area. We want to sleep at night and continue our tranquil and peaceful environment.
While I welcome the restaurant, I am opposed to the alcohol with outdoor patio and Sunday sales. Upon my research, of other restaurants with this offering and same type of venue, it does not include the normal 9-5 business hours. Other brew and patio settings include late hours, noise and entertainment, extending to 9-10 p.m., and increased hours on Friday and Saturday until 10-11 p.m., with daily happy hours. These outdoor patio activities include: loud music, competitions, beer-tasting events, loud happy-hour events, outdoor games, outdoor fire pits and special events. Other breweries are in commercial areas, but this is directly in an immediate residential area with family atmospheres, including small children and adults who need to go to sleep at night and who do not want the honky-tonk behaviors.
Please promptly take the time to write letters of opposition to protest this request to Alcoholic Beverage Control Commissioner at the 3rd Floor, Carvel State Office Building, 820 N. French St., Wilmington, DE 19801, before Feb. 12, 2022.
Arlene Knox Layton
Ocean View