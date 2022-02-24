Editor:
The is a tale of the Wockley family, residents of the town of Ocean View Inc., on a recent cold and dark night in Wedgefield.
Nearly midnight at the Wockleys’ house in February 2022, the doorbell rang, Marilyn and Ray W., slightly roused by the doorbell until the dog Stella, a 90-plus-pound female curly-coated retriever, started barking that would rouse the walking dead. Mom in her house coat, I in my boxer shorts rushed to the front door, and who did we see? Well, it definitely was not Santa Claus.
It was a uniformed Ocean View Police Department officer in full attire. It was Sgt. — three stripes — Ballentine, who was reporting a possible break-in of my personal favored 2005 Honda CR-V. The rear driver-side door was open and Sgt. Ballentine on a cold and dark night was taking the time to report it to the Wockleys, just in case there had been a hooligan in the neighborhood taking advantage of the cold and dark night.
Like most tales this one has a happy ending. The primary driver of the most favored 2005 Honda CR-V, Ray W., had left the door open when starting the annual leaf-blower cleaning of the interior of the vehicle. Nothing was amiss — all the dog hair, beach sand and hamburger wrappers were still in place.
What is important to me, a retired Infantry officer, the grunts of the Ocean View Police Department provided 24/7 primary protection to the taxpayers of the Town of Ocean View Inc. (approximately 2,800 properties) and support to the police that service the remainder of the Ocean View ZIP code (19970, approximately 3,000 non-town mailing addresses), other incorporated town police departments and the Delaware State Police, which service the unincorporated areas.
So, on a dark and cold night, with a twinkle in my eye (only have one good one), I thanked Sgt. Ballentine for looking after my most favored car, I closed the open car door and with a finger (not to my nose) to the garage door opener, retreated from the cold and dark of the night to my warm and cozy bed. Sgt. Ballentine left, going about his duties with a hum (no sleigh with bells) of his police cruiser. It was one of the times I silently wished I had a cup of hot coffee and doughnut to give to one who had provided protection for us in the dark and cold of the night...
So, for you folks who live in the Ocean View area, when the sun comes up, take time to thank those that protect us in the dark and cold of the night, for some tales do not have a happy ending...
Raymond Wockley
Ocean View