Editor:
For 3.5 years, John Rieley was our councilman. He is now in a primary election for the “new” District 5, where he resides. The person who takes that seat on the five-member county council will have major impact on what happens in the entire county, including all of us now in District 4. Unfortunately, the 5th District Republican primary campaign has degenerated into an internecine conflict featuring malicious … accusations against Mr. Rieley, which I believe are unfounded. So I offer these comments.
As our councilman, I observed that Mr. Rieley was fair and displayed considerable patience and wisdom in reaching decisions before the council. He was always accessible and responded promptly to people in his district.
For example, he regularly attended the quarterly Saturday-morning meetings of our local association of 25 HOAs here in southeast Sussex County, and was fully open to our comments, questions and opinions. Our voices were heard and entered into his close consideration. He frequently followed up with more information or discussion.
He was diligent in attending to the council business, and displayed an appreciable and thoughtful understanding of the wide range of difficult issues before the council. Some of the areas I particularly observed were fiscal responsibility, land and forest preservation, traffic issues, affordable housing and responsible development.
I did not always agree with Mr. Rieley’s votes or points-of-view, but in a democracy, I expect that and in fact welcome it. I always found him to be honest, reasonable and committed to the best interests of all residents of the county. Unlike his opponent, he does not have personal business interests rooted in development.
My hope is that residents of the new District 5 will take a very critical look at the candidates for their council seat, carefully examining the backgrounds and connections of those who are running and particularly those who are supporting/financing each candidate. May the best man win; in the District 5 Republican primary election, I believe that is John Rieley.
Jeanette Akhter
Selbyville