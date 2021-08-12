Editor:
When we first started to collect signatures to stop the Evans Farm apartments from being built, people would say to me that we were wasting our time, and only now do I realize they were right.
I don’t know why they hold public hearings and make you think you have a say in what is going on in your neighborhood when it is obvious that you don’t.
No lawyer will go against the builders, and it seems it is the same with the Zoning [Commission] and the County Council as well. Our County representative Mr. Hudson made a compelling speech as to why this project should be rejected, and it fell on deaf ears. He understands more than the others the impact this will have on this neighborhood, but because it is not affecting other members, they could care less.
Not only did they approve the project, but the builder made little or no concessions to try to minimize the impact this will have on these neighboring communities, and now, with this approval, the builder can change things to his benefit without even notifying the public. How is this fair?
It is interesting that the builder stated he was not aware of any objections to these apartments, but he has been made aware and it certainly hasn’t changed a thing All he sees is a money-making opportunity, and the heck with all the people this will affect. He could choose to build townhouses that would be more appropriate on this site, but I guess he wouldn’t make enough money.
Perhaps it is time to search for some new blood to replace those members that seem to be influenced by big money or the fact that they might get sued by the builder. In any case, the bottom line is that our Council members just don’t care about us! We need representatives who will stand up for our rights! We need brave people who will support their constituents.
We must check and see when each member’s term is up and find people to run against them. In my opinion, these open hearings are a joke as long as these people stay in office.
Ours is not the only neighborhood that is being affected by unfair decisions. Maybe if we get new representatives, other communities can benefit and people who live in Sussex County will be able to be heard.
Carole Dougherty
Ocean View