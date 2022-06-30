Editor:
There are many reasons why it is a blessing to live in one of the many small towns in Southern Delaware but in my mind, it is the people that rank Number 1.
A perfect example of my refection was demonstrated by Michael McCarthy and his family. Under the guidance of Roger Marin, event planner at The Millville Boardwalk, three nonprofit organizations were given the opportunity to win prize money at “The Boardwalk Gives Back” on June 15. Customers enjoyed ice cream, played miniature golf, tested their skill in the arcade or just showed up and dropped a ticket into a bucket to support either Healthy Foods for Healthy Kids, The Lord Baltimore Women’s Club or the Delaware Center for the Inland Bays. At the end of the evening each organization received a generous check based on the number of supporters who came to The Millville Boardwalk.
In the sometimes-dark world we live in, what a joy to know there are folks like the McCarthy family who remind us there is goodness in the human heart.
Sandra Daniels
Coastal Gardeners
Healthy Foods For Healthy Kids