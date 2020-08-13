Editor:
Reading the July 23, 2020, article in Coastal Point “Council councilman making a push to preserve trees” was like a breath of fresh air! There have not been many elected officials who have spoken about the importance of preserving mature trees in Sussex County, and I want to express my sincere thanks to Councilman Doug Hudson for doing exactly that.
It is wonderful to see both Councilmen Doug Hudson and I.G. Burton questioning the process of bulldozing existing trees on the perimeters of new developments (called “buffer zones”) when developers are required to replant trees in these very same areas before the development is completed. It makes no sense. Councilman Hudson’s comment says it all, “If you plant a 4-foot tree now, it won’t be mature in our lifetime. They take generations to mature. Why not just leave it where it is?”
Not only that, but new saplings can be difficult to keep alive during periods of drought if they are not watered regularly, and not all communities have a system in place to maintain new plantings.
If you support maintaining mature trees in buffer zones, please e-mail your county councilman to let him know. Hearing from constituents will help our elected representatives know what residents want so they can act on this important ordinance:
• Doug Hudson — Doug.hudson@sussexcountyde.gov;
• John Rieley — jlrieley@sussexcountyde.gov
• I.G. Burton — igburton@sussexcountyde.gov;
• Michael Vincent — mvincent@sussexcountyde.gov;
• Sam Wilson — swilson@sussexcountyde.gov.
Thank you for adding your voice!
Merril Levesque
Frankford