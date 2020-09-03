Editor:
First of all, I would like to thank Darin McCann for doing a great job moderating Friday’s “Meet the Candidates.”
I am writing to recommend a vote for Russell Evans. I have known Russell for 42 years and have enjoyed every summer watching our children grow up at the beach together. His love for Bethany and all of Sussex County is unquestionable. His belief in honesty, fairness and transparency are undeniable and demonstrated through both his family life and his business life.
Due to the present-day COVID-19 pandemic, our way of doing things is changing. It seems fitting that there be some change in the leadership of our town. Russell will bring fresh ideas to help with the ongoing issues of flooding, inadequate cable/internet, beach replenishment and beach access. Russel Evans is loyal and hard-working, and I have no doubt that he will be a huge asset to Bethany Beach’s future.
Amber Hoye
Bethany Beach