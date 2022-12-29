Editor:
How many of you automatically turn on porch lights or exterior lights around your property at night even if no one is coming over? If you expect company or are going to return home after dark, by all means, turn on your porch lights. But also consider motion detection lights. They are bright when you need them and off when you don’t. You will likely save some money on your electric bill.
So, you save a little money on your electric bill, but how does that also do good? It’s because artificial light at night disrupts nature. Insects and birds are tricked when encountering light at night and can suffer as a result. Who hasn’t seen tons of bugs circling a porch light — rather than going about their normal life in the dark. Insects become disoriented, waste energy and can easily become prey for spiders waiting in webs. And migrating birds can sometimes be confused by bright artificial lights in night skies causing them to lose their way.
And you can save even more money by not buying pesticides to spray on your property. Don’t pay landscapers in communities to spray either. Unfortunately, pesticides don’t just kill bad bugs, they also kill lots of good bugs, too.
And don’t stop there. Why not discontinue raking every leaf and cutting every spent flower on your plants and ornamental grasses in the fall? Just leave plants to finish their life cycle so that they provide the much-needed seeds for birds and homes for insects to overwinter. If you have a mulching mower, be sure to use it for your last cut of the season. It will allow any mulched leaves to nourish your soil. There is nothing more rewarding than seeing a flock of sparrows feasting on ornamental grasses in the late fall.
As Dr. Doug Tallamy, the renowned entomologist from the University of Delaware points out, we just can’t afford to keep losing insects and birds at the rate we are going. Insects are the food so many other living things eat to survive.
If you want proof, how many fireflies do you see in the evenings these days? Or for that matter, how many times do you have to clean your car windshield because of squashed bugs? Not very often anymore.
Insects are disappearing fast, and we should do all we can to help them out — plus we can save some of our hard-earned money in the process!
Just a few simple and easy changes can make a world of difference. Let’s do some good and save some money in the New Year!
Merril Levesque
Frankford