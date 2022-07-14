Editor:
We are fortunate that the main roads connecting Bethany Beach, Ocean View, Fenwick Island and beyond have designated bike lanes and or sidewalks. Routes 26, 54 and Coastal Highway can accommodate local and vacationing bikers, runners and walkers. However, what happened to pedestrian travel being facing oncoming traffic while every other mode is with traffic? (nhtsa.gov). For the sake of safety, it appears this rule is inconsistently followed and could use a friendly reminder.
Moreover, I have noticed the increased use of mopeds, electric and standard bicycles. The question seems to be, should motorized bikes and mopeds, which can reach speeds of 20 and 60 mph respectively, share the lane with beach bikes? These motorized vehicles and even high-performance road bikes have found a loophole in beating the unavoidable traffic jams on the above-mentioned roadways. They are often seen splitting the seam between bumper-to-bumper traffic and slow, casual beach-lane bikers.
Unfortunately, the motorized bikers and head-down focused souped-up road bikers whiz by at speeds that are dangerous when they quietly pass standard, slower bikers. There is little warning indicating they are planning on passing the more casual biker.
This situation has an easy fix — instead of a formal city council law, all that is needed here is a reminder. While people attempt to adjust to the incredibly high gas prices and search for alternative means to get from place to place or wish to take a casual bike ride in these sweet little beach towns, remember this friendly commonsense reminder: cars yield to scooters, scooters to electric bikes, electric bikes to road bikes, and faster road bikes to slower bikers. And, pedestrians, you can observe these safety courtesies head on with a smile or wave.
Alexandra Snopkowski
Bethany Beach