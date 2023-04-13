Editor:
Susan [Canfora], you have done it again! Your article about the Clark antique store, Antique Junction, was superior in every way. You included so many interesting details, so much so that, upon reading it, I really felt like I knew and appreciated all the work the Clarks have put into creating such a unique antique store over many decades.
Mrs. Clark sounds like a fascinating and dedicated woman who recognized her late husband’s talents and helped him realize his dream of renovating such a decrepit and abandoned place into an antiques shopper’s destination.
Loved Mrs. Clark’s colorful quotes!
Excellent story!
Martha Gagnon
Ocean View