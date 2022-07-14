Editor:
I want to say a hearty “thank you” to the manager at Wawa at 774 Garfield Parkway, Bethany Beach.
Last week, my wife and I went to dinner with two friends at one of the restaurants across the street. One of my friends must have bumped his leg and was bleeding through his jeans. This was not a “911 event,” but it was upsetting.
My other friend (his wife) was out of Band-Aids. I dashed across the street to the Wawa to buy some. The manager told me that they had run out of Band-Aids. When I told him the problem, he went in the back room and came back with several bandages from his store’s first-aid kit. The manager said, “No charge” and “please tell your friend” that he hopes my friend feels better. He did.
I can’t think of a better place to stop by for a cup off coffee and a sandwich.
Stuart Kaswell
South Bethany