Editor:
For the past month, I have been seeing a stray cat on my porch. She looked pregnant, and I posted on NextDoor, asking for help in what I should do.
Cats Around Town, a 501(c) charity based in Ocean View, responded with lots of help. They let me borrow a trap so that I could transport her to the SPCA for evaluation and spaying. They even brought her back to my house a few days later so that she can be released back into the neighborhood and continue to live her happy life without reproducing. I will keep feeding her as long as she decides to stick around.
About a week later, they assisted me in trapping another kitty who showed up at my back door. She was also spayed and checked for a microchip. She was put up for adoption and will be spending the rest of her life with her adopter: me!
What a service this small group, CATS, provides our community! Not every story of finding a cat needing help is going to turn out as well as mine, but to know there are caring, compassionate people out there is a blessing. I encourage our community members to donate to this charity and aid in their continued ability to help people like me.
You can find them on Facebook — Cats Around Town — and donate or send a donation to CATS, P.O. Box 541, Ocean View, DE 19970.
Erica Rayne
Frankford