Editor:
Thanks to all those involved in the COVID-19 and antibody testing conducted recently at Beebe Healthcare’s Georgetown facility. It was a user-friendly, well-run operation from start to finish.
Public service was the order of the day when I went through the testing regime on May 1. Medical and other personnel could not have been nicer or more professional.
Congratulations and thanks again to all involved, specifically including the nurses and the state troopers and staffers who kept a seemingly endless stream of cars moving in the right direction.
John Connor
Bethany Beach