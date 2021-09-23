Editor:
Over the past weekend, I was shopping at Banks Wines & Spirits store. An elderly gentleman was shopping there with a younger man — his son-in-law. They bought several cases of wine, loaded them in their shopping cart, checked out, then moved on to the parking lot. The cashier asked if they would like some help, but they declined, since the younger man was fit and able to handle the load.
Nevertheless, when they got to their vehicle, the elder gentleman stumbled and fell off the curb to the ground — knocking the cart to the ground with him. The contents scattered, three bottles of wine broke, while the man was shaken up and also covered with wet red stains.
Within moments of his fall, several staff members from Banks were at his side, helping him. One staffer had EMT training and checked him over for any serious injuries. Fortunately, he suffered nothing worse than scrapes and bruises. The staff from Banks were wonderful. They stayed with the gentleman until he was steady and able to sit on a chair they’d brought out from the store, then, after a while, to stand. They helped him clean up and to apply clean towel compresses to his abrasions. What’s more, they even replaced the broken bottles at no charge!
The man will be bruised and sore for a few days, but he won’t have any debilitating after-effects. I usually shop at Banks because they have a good selection of products and sell them at reasonable prices. Their staff are also knowledgeable, polite and helpful. Now I have an additional reason for patronizing Banks: their people are kind, helpful and thoughtful individuals; in short, they are good human beings.
I encourage anyone reading this note to give Banks a try if you have not shopped there before.
You won’t regret it.
Signed with thanks to Banks.
Bob Aberbach, “The Elderly Gentleman”