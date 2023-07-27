Editor:
Regarding your article on potbellied pigs: It states that pigs found roaming without an ear tag will be “euthanized on site.” I question what type of euthanasia this might be, as a common definition is: “An act of either killing or permitting the death of a terminally ill or hopelessly injured individual or animal by using a humane, painless method for reasons of mercy.”
These animals are pets, many having been raised like dogs; they are sociable and intelligent. It sounds like the Agriculture agents will be out there with their hunting rifles, ready to wound or kill. The frightened animal may escape, wounded. This does not resemble “euthanasia.”
I think any wandering potbellied pigs should be lured or trapped and taken to a facility where they can be held for a reasonable time, until the owner might be located or a home found. If this doesn’t happen, then humane euthanasia can take place. In other words, the policies in place for dogs are appropriate for these pets as well.
For anyone considering adopting a potbellied pig, this helpful website has “12 Things to know before adopting a mini-pig”: https://spca.bc.ca/news/mini-pigs/.
Judith McManus
Frankford