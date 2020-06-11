Editor:
My hope is built on nothing less than Jesus’ blood and righteousness
I dare not trust the sweetest frame, but wholly lean on Jesus’ name.
America was founded on the premise that black people brought here from Africa over 400 years ago as slaves, whose sole purpose was to farm the land and serve their masters. Equality was never intended to be granted because the founding fathers never wanted it. To that end, the Constitution and Bill of Rights designated slaves as 3/5 of a human being and the property of their masters.
As slavery dominated the culture of the South, making it prosperous for landowners, Black people have always sought ways to endure their plight. With the Emancipation Proclamation, while giving slaves freedom, whites created obstacles to block it. Jim Crow laws were enacted to further restrict and demean the ability to make a living for themselves.
From 1877-1950 more than 4,000 black people were tortured and killed with no justice. Although the Civil War was lost to the North to rid it of the vestiges of slavery, the South’s resolve to keep it did not. Lynching became the primary mechanism of the day to keep free people in fear and subjugation. White supremacy has its roots in degradation and segregation to further humiliate and deny full citizenship to people of color.
With the advent of the Civil Rights movement led by the late Rev. Dr. Martin Luther king Jr., protest and non-violent demonstrations pave the way for the Voting Rights Act. Then we have the savage beating of Rodney King caught on tape at the hands of the L.A. police department, which ushered in the current wave of police brutality.
Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown, Tamir Rice, Eric Garner and lastly George Floyd, whose horrific and depraved murder was seen around the world. The manner in which he died shows a level of disrespect and dignity afforded to black people.
As a nation that values religious freedom, we should move beyond the stigma of race to ensure all have equal opportunity. As blacks have endured bias and violence, the way forward should include an acknowledgement by whites that blacks are equal and human. We must bear witness to truth, for we know that when truth is hidden, ignorance is the result!
Valerie Reeves
Ocean View