Editor:
Two of my grandchildren recently had their birthdays, two days apart. Cohen is now 4, and Kamdyn is now 12. Their father, Sgt. Tykee Perry — a previous Cape Henlopen athlete, a Wesley College football standout, a Georgetown policeman, a recipient of the SBI Duncan Leadership award for the State of Delaware National Guard, a recipient of the Army’s Commendation Medal while serving his country, a husband to my daughter and a friend to many — is currently deployed in the Middle East and has been for almost a year. He was scheduled to be home by their birthdays, but because of world events, he remains deployed.
When the Georgetown police force and Millsboro police and fire department heard that “Daddy” could not get home, they organized a “drive-by” birthday celebration. With their sirens and horns blaring, almost 20 vehicles from those departments drove through the Perry’s little cul-de-sac and greeted those two children.
In a climate of such chaos these days, I can’t tell you how appreciated your selfless gesture of kindness meant to those kids and their family! Cohen may not remember in later years, but for Kamdyn — you have left her with one of those “lifetime memories,” and to this grandmother, beside the tears that were in my eyes, you’ve left me with a heart filled with gratitude and appreciation!
Thank you so much!
Blessings!
Gail Betton Kelso
Millsboro