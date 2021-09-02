Editor:
In response to the letter from Tom Keeley in last week’s edition, I would like to address not only Tom, but all of those people who have similar views and values.
Tom, you have freely admitted that you do not check facts before you share your views. You have every right to believe what you want to believe, but you don’t have the right to give misinformation to others. Therefore, I would like to dispute your policy points with facts.
First of all, on Afghanistan, I know for a fact that you have no military experience at all. Therefore, judging any military operation is way beyond your knowledge. Even veterans and former military strategists cannot do this, unless they are actively involved with the operation. President Biden’s past views on Vietnam have no bearing on what is currently happening in Afghanistan. Plans and decisions are being made in real time, under current conditions
.Of course, we all grieve terribly for the loss of American and Afghani lives that occurred last week and throughout this war, but the fact is that whenever a superpower withdraws from a country and culture, such as this one, conflict and casualties are inevitable. The mission is centered around causing the least of those consequences.
Fact: the majority of Americans, in all parties, believe that we should not be there, and President Biden has been the only one with the courage to accomplish a withdrawal!
Fact: Let me remind you that the former president ordered his Secretary of State to meet with the Taliban (without the knowledge of the Afghani government) and sign an agreement, which ordered the U.S. military to pull out on May 1. Therefore, accusing President Biden and his staff of “treason” is not only ignorant and disgusting, but by definition, rather, must be strongly considered for the former president and his staff, who truly conspired against the government of our country, on Jan. 6!
Now, on to your misinformation on immigrants (or as you love to call them, “illegals”), allegedly flooding our borders and spreading COVID in our country. Fact: All immigrants, entering from any border, are being tested for COVID, before being allowed to enter the U.S. The percentage of immigrants testing positive at the border is 18 percent, as reported by several trusted news and health sources, versus our own population, where 33+ percent have been infected.
Perhaps you didn’t research this, as I did, but immigrants found to be COVID-positive are being quarantined in hotels and not eligible for entry until they are no longer infected and test negative. This means immigrants have no effect on case counts among Americans — none! Further, spouting that Democrats “knowingly allow COVID-infected undocumented aliens virtual carte blanch(e) freedom in our country” is a total lie!
Readers, please check facts before you believe what you read or hear. Misinformation can cause hate and the loss of life — neither of which should be tolerated in a country that prides itself on transparency!
Marilyn Paugh
Ocean View