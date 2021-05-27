Editor:
Kudos to the staff of the Coastal Point for being named the 2020 News Organization of the Year in its division by the Maryland-Delaware-D.C. Press Association.
When we reflect on the tough times of last year, news publications don’t automatically pop into our minds, but it hasn’t been easy for them. Yet through all of the cancelations, closings and reduced hours of businesses, restaurants, town and civic organizations, the staff at the Coastal Point has kept our area informed and reminded us that life still was happening, although in a different format.
The Coastal Point was a weekly glimmer of light that our beach-town life would come back if we all worked together.
Congratulations for a job well done!
Sandy Daniels