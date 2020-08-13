Editor:
I write to respond to Mr. Geoffrey Pohanka’s letter published in the Coastal Point’s July 31 edition that opposed the two offshore wind (OSW) projects referred to as the U.S. Wind and the Skipjack projects. The U.S. Wind Project would be 12 nautical miles east of Ocean City, Md., and the Skipjack Project would be approximately 17 to 21 nautical miles off the coast of Maryland.
Mr. Pohanka cited Ocean City’s opposition that was based on potential adverse impacts to its tourism business; he then mentioned that several university studies support Ocean City’s concern. However, Mr. Pohanka did not reference these studies.
His letter went on to question the impact on air pollution, the amount of jobs that would be created, the cost of energy and the impact to wildlife. On air emissions, Mr. Pohanka mentioned that the Maryland Public Service Commission (MPSC) hired Levitan Associates, an independent energy consulting firm. He claimed Levitan’s report to the MPSC found that the wind turbines actually increased regional air pollution emissions. He wrote: “just read the report and you will see.”
To begin, the University of Delaware has completed a study on how tourists would react to seeing wind turbines off our beaches. (See https://www.udel.edu/udaily/2019/january/offshore-wind-turbines-tourism-beach-recreation-impact/.)
Here the researchers found that at “the 12.5-mile mark, 20 percent of the respondents reported that their experience would be worsened by the turbines, 13 percent reported that it would be improved and 67 percent reported no effect. At the 20 miles offshore, only 10 percent of the respondents reported that their experience would be worsened, 17 percent said that it would be improved and 73 percent said that it would have no effect. (In sum, 80 to 90 percent of respondents were OK with the possibility of seeing these offshore turbines.) This report also found that a surprising number of respondents would make special trips just to see wind turbines offshore.
In summary, the study concluded, “While it is difficult to tell the exact time frame for these effects, our sense is that they would be large in the early years and fall off over time.” This University of Delaware study does not seem to support assertions that the viewing of these turbines would do great or permanent harm to our beach tourism. Perhaps there are other studies on impacts to local tourism that have been completed, but those claiming an adverse impact should give us those citations.
In order to address some of Mr. Pohanka’s other assertions, I read the MPSC’s order for these two projects. (See: https://www.psc.state.md.us/wp-content/uploads/Order-No.-88192-Case-No.-9431-Offshore-Wind.pdf.) In MPSC’s order, it specifically stated that Leviton concluded through its independent forecast of avoided power-plant emissions that reductions of harmful pollutants would accrue annually to Maryland over the 20-year operational period at the following levels in tons per year:
Pollutant
|U.S. Wind
|Skipjack
|CO2
|12,809
|6,384
|NOx
|6.8
|3.4
|SO2
|3.1
|1.6
The same MPSC’s order went on to state: “thus any degree of continued state, federal, or market-driven demand for new renewables in or adjacent to the PJM region will … increase air emission reductions realized by the proposed OSW projects in-State and throughout the PJM region.” (See the cited MPSC order at pages 65-66.) I should note Delaware is within the PJM region. Again, the MPSC’s order conflicts with Mr. Pohanka’s assertion that these two OSW projects will have adverse impacts on our air emissions.
Nor does the MPSC’s order support Mr. Pohanka’s other assertion on higher energy costs; rather it makes a net economic benefit finding for Marylanders. Specifically, the MSPC’s order found that the “reliance on OSW as a greenhouse gas mitigation measure is consistent with other directives in the GGRA, including that any proposed mitigation measure is required to “produce a net economic benefit to the state’s economy...” (See the cited MPSC order at page 68.) Because Delaware was not involved in these two OSW projects, there are no costs to be passed on to Delaware rate-payers.
It is an unarguable fact that new energy development is needed for our growing energy needs. Just look at the new housing developments in our area! (See https://delawarebusinesstimes.com/news/sussex-housing-forecast-2020/.) New electricity production for our area mostly will be produced from fossil fuel, nuclear, or green energy sources such as solar and wind turbine. Currently, there are plans to use our eastern coast lines as the next “Gulf of Mexico.” (See https://mdcoastdispatch.com/2019/05/23/citizens-turn-out-against-offshore-drilling-seismic-testing/.)
The oil and gas industry in the Gulf of Mexico (and in other areas) has had a well-documented history of disastrous environmental events that do tremendous and perhaps permanent damage to our coastal marine and bird life. While wind turbines do in fact kill birds, it is at a much lower rate than fossil fuel and power plants. A 2016 Stanford University paper stated wind contributed to the least amount of bird deaths when compared to fossil fuels (17x bird deaths) and nuclear energy (2x bird deaths.) (See http://large.stanford.edu/courses/2016/ph240/white1/.)
Lastly, wind turbines offers several advantages, such as scale and reliability over solar. But I contend both of these kind of green energy sources, along with other compatible technologies, should increasingly be relied upon to meet our growing need for electricity.
All the while, let’s not forget to minimize residual adverse impacts from OSW projects. Studies are currently under way to do this (see https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0215722). Moreover, the regulatory authorizations typically are conditioned and require project sponsors to minimize environmental and other concerns, such as costs.
I agree with Mr. Pohanka when he stated we need to know the truths when we form our positions on OSW projects. Let’s start with looking at a broad range of facts and alternatives. Let’s use verifiable and citable references to expert studies to draw our conclusions and positions.
Those that oppose these OSW projects need to be more than complainers and naysayers. They should be prepared to put forth and cite their solutions as to how we best meet our burgeoning energy needs in a least harmful manner! If there are better, safer and more economical solutions, I’m all ears.
Ken Niehaus
Ocean View