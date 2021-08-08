Editor:
A recent article in Coastal Point described SKIPJACK-2 as an updated plan for wind turbines on the Delaware coast to provide 760 megawatts (MW) of power for Maryland. Ørsted, a Danish wind energy company (largest in the world), has submitted a bid to enlarge SKIPJACK-1 from 10-12 wind turbines to about 64. Ørsted has found that very large wind turbines are more efficient and has planned to install wind turbines on 853-foot steel towers. Under optimum conditions, wind 8-48 miles per hour, a turbine can generate about 12 MW. The turbines would have three blades, each 534 feet long. Formerly, wind farms have been built with a tower separation (distance between turbines) of seven times the blade length, but air turbulence interferes with efficiency, and several studies have shown that distances of at least 15 blade lengths between turbines is optimum. Fifteen blade lengths is over 1.5 miles between wind turbines. This distance, representing a spread of more than 60 miles for 64 units, seems problematic.
The steel towers weigh about 200 tons each, and the nacelles on top weigh about 390 tons. Each blade weighs about 34 tons, all carbon fiber. The manufacture of each ton of steel generates about 20 tons of carbon dioxide and each ton of carbon fiber generates about two tons of carbon dioxide. The towers will be made in Denmark, the blades in France and the final assembly will be in Baltimore. The towers are mounted on a base set in the ocean floor and anchored in concrete; the sizes of these components is unclear. Ørsted has received permission to use 26,332 acres (41 square miles) of sea land for SKIPJACK-1. An estimate of sea land for SKIPJACK-2 is 79,707 acres (125 square miles). For comparison, Manhattan Island in New York City is only 23,000 acres.
Ørsted expects each tower to last 20 years, with the hope that some will last 25. There is no history for giant wind turbine life expectancy, but smaller turbines have needed to be replaced at shorter intervals, some at 15 years. Wind, salt water and spray, lightning strikes, etc., make a harsh environment. Towers and nacelles will have to be inspected regularly, perhaps three or more times a year. This will be a challenge for towers that are only 20 feet lower than the RCA building in New York City. The hollow blades will be large enough at the proximal end to drive a dump truck into.
Wind turbines will need to be decommissioned when they cannot supply the necessary power. This should entail the removal of all components. Steel can be recycled, but carbon fiber blades are not degradable or recyclable, and most have been buried in trenches in waste areas. The ocean base, concrete, etc., and connecting cables will present their own challenges. The Romans poured concrete in Caesarea, where it remains to this day.
A curious situation exists in that a second company, US Wind, has contracted with Maryland to build a wind farm off Ocean City, Md. (MAR VIN) to provide 270 MW of power. This company is an Italian firm with US offices in Baltimore. US Wind has placed an electric buoy off Ocean City to monitor whale migration as a gesture to monitor potential marine effects. US Wind has received about 80,000 acres of sea bed for this endeavor from the US government.
In discussions about Delaware wind farms, opponents of the project have said that the towers offshore will impact tourism and devalue property. A Sierra Club spokesperson, in favor of the project, has said that opponents have lied about adverse consequences and that there will be no adverse effect upon tourism or devaluation of property. Rather, the spokesperson said, people will enjoy the sight of lighted towers on the horizon, and fish will flock to the reefs that will surround the towers. Of course, no one can tell the consequences of a giant wind farm off the coast, and it is discourteous to accuse others of lying when one is merely speculating oneself. The property owners of toney properties on Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket have been opposed to wind farms.
Wind farms are touted as “Green,” but have issues of cost, life expectancy, needs for maintenance, engineering challenges, shore support facilities, visual impact, light and noise pollution, interference with shipping and boating, and the potential for marine and avian life disruption. It is doubtful that the Sierra Club would rally around this project if it were located in Yellowstone National Park.
If the exclusive goal is to “go Green,” there is an alternative missing from the discussion. Unfortunately, a horror of nuclear power is prevalent among proponents of “Green” power. The US Navy has significant experience with compact, safe, nuclear reactors. There are 11 nuclear aircraft carriers in use. The oldest is Nimitz, launched in 1972, and still active. It was refueled in 2001 and is active at 49 years. The Nimitz has two compact reactors, each providing about 550 MW. The new Ford class carriers, the first of which was launched in 2017, have two new model reactors, each producing about 700 MW of power. The life expectancy of the reactors is 50 years, but it is realistic to expect more prolonged capability. In addition, the Navy has over 70 nuclear submarines. There has never been a nuclear accident or death associated with these vessels.
Two compact Navy nuclear reactors would produce twice the power of the proposed gigantic wind farm, which would occupy the sea coasts of Delaware and Maryland. Traditional US nuclear plants generate 2-plus gigawatts each. The complexity, cost, maintenance, marine and avian bio impact, short life expectancy, poor power yield and intrusiveness of giant wind turbines cluttering the ocean front make nuclear power the superior option.
Nuclear power is safe and less intrusive than giant wind farms and cheaper, without government subsidies. Chernobyl (1986) was a disaster and an example of shoddy work, poor design and government carelessness. Fukushima, with which there were no deaths, was a tragic natural disaster. Three Mile Island in 1979 was an older technology, the damage represented a contained core meltdown, but there were no elevated health complications.
We should fear nuclear weapons, but welcome nuclear power. If some of our politicians and pundits had studied STEM projects, the path to “Green” power would not depend on fantasy.
R. Stephen Amato
Bethany Beach