Editor:
This antiquated point of view by the Town Council, particularly Councilman Frank Twardzik, underscores just how out of touch and inhumane the leadership of Ocean View, Del. It is not the fault of cats (and apparently dogs?) that they have been abandoned and left to their own resources. This is a manmade problem that can only be solved by man’s intervention.
Removing cats from an area by killing or relocating them is not only cruel — it’s pointless. Each time cats are removed, the population will rebound through a natural phenomenon known as the “vacuum effect,” drawing the community into a costly, endless cycle of trapping and killing.
So why not embrace TNR, which has been proven to be the effective, humane solution to the overpopulation of feral cats? Enlightened communities throughout the world have embraced this practice with phenomenal results.
If Ms. Fitzpatrick and Mr. Twardzik are so inconvenienced by cats coming onto their property, why not purchase a motion-activated sprinkler? There are creative ways to humanely solve the problem, rather than starve the cats, which is cruel and pointless, and stymies hardworking rescuers who are trying to help the community.
Come out of the dark ages, Ocean View. Why punish those that are trying to help?
Denise Arnot
Ocean View