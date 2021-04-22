Editor:
Well, I see that our opinions mean nothing when it comes to raising taxes on Ocean View residents.
We must pay more taxes so Ocean View town employees can get a cost of living and merit increase. Is the merit increase for ideas on how to spend taxpayer money.
Like sidewalks at John West Park and bocce courts and exercise stations.
Maybe the town council should focus on how to cut costs instead of increasing taxes.
I also see the town building is getting a new vestibule. Well, it’s only money, and we are only in a pandemic.
I agreed that our town council should be ashamed. A good town council would be looking out for residents and not how much money they can get.
Rose Rollins
Ocean Way Estates
Ocean View
Thank you for your outreach, Ms. Rollins.
Your initial comments are not in line with our process and efforts to determine the needs of the community going forward. Your opinion was considered, as were that of others. I urge you to review information on our website that details our approach to the FY22 budget in response to direction from Council or in relationship to our recent comprehensive plan update and initiatives.
Yes, while the Town did have a 50 percent tax increase associated with the FY19 fiscal-year budget, prior to that time there were limited increases for some time, and the Council was, I believe, attempting to bring the tax base to a level it needed to maintain service delivery. Forecasting then and now tells us that we are moving into a time when there will be a decline in new homes sales; this must be addressed in relationship to the budget. It does no one, including our residents, any good to ignore this fact.
Work that we have planned and, again, that has stemmed from our budget workshops and comprehensive planning efforts is in direct relationship to maintaining and, hopefully, increasing the value of resales within Ocean View. This is what a good town does.
Every effort has been taken to look for opportunities to cut costs. In 2019, we outsourced much of our public works duties, which resulted in cost savings. Personnel are our most important asset, and for most Towns or private companies the most costly, driving home the significance of our making the decision to eliminate positions in 2019 while maintaining or improving service levels. Our remaining Public Works staff are now spending time on more value-added work and work not easily outsourced.
Our Town is in good shape right now, and we are attempting to keep it that way and proactively respond to the transformation we expect go through in the near term. It is a fact that our town will be built out, with limited, if any, annexation and, in turn, new construction. The funds from these transfers will be less, and in turn will need to be funded in other ways to maintain our infrastructure and other public safety items. This is how a good town looks out for its residents — by attempting to anticipate future needs associated with current and planned service levels.
The exercise stations stemmed from outreach and other efforts associated with our Comprehensive Plan update. The bocce courts are a community need that we are hoping to deliver and add to the amenities in our park.
I strongly encourage you to review the FY22 Budget Message on our website, our budget hearing slides, and other information shared during our budget process that started last fall. It is easily found on the front page. It’s a lot of information to review, but it may help with understanding. All recommendations made related to the budget are made in the best interest of our Town and its continued success.
Again, thank you, and we appreciate your input.
Carol Houck, Town Manager
Town of Ocean View